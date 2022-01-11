Alexandria City Council meeting to discuss Alex River Fete

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council will begin discussing downtown events this year like River Fete at tonight’s meeting.

Two ordinances are being introduced. One is for the Downtown Rocks Spring Concert series and the other is for Alexandria River Fete. Both have not been held since 2019. The moves would allow Mayor Jeff Hall to enter into contracts with bands and vendors for the events.

Along with that, the council will be electing a president and vice president for the city council.

Catherine Davidson will also be officially sworn in as the councilperson for District 4 after winning the race for the spot last year.

We'll have more from the meeting later tonight.

