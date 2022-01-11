Advertisement

APSO: Suspect arrested for attempted burglary on Large Road

Quinvaughn Jacobs
Quinvaughn Jacobs(APSO)
By KALB Digital Team and APSO
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB/APSO) - According to APSO, a suspect was arrested on trespassing and attempted burglary charges following an incident on Large Road in Mansura.

APSO was investigating a homicide on Large Road on December 12 and arrested two suspects. After further investigation, APSO learned that Quinvaughn Jacobs, 24, and the deceased victim, went to burglarize an uninhabited dwelling on Large Road on the property near the residence of one of the homicide suspects.

Jacobs was arrested on January 7 on a warrant for criminal trespass and attempted simple burglary. After his arrest, APSO found him to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Bond was set at $21,600 and he remains in custody at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

Sheriff David L. Dauzat would like anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit at 318-253-4000.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB and APSO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Crime Stoppers team is looking for this vehicle and trailer.
Crime Stoppers investigating Pineville theft of trailer
Travis Anthony Ryan
APSO: Wanted fugitive from Moreauville captured in Florida
Roof ripped off the house of this home in Sabine Parish.
Family of five injured after tornado rips through Sabine Parish
An abandoned house on fire on Old Pardue Road in the Kingsville area of Pineville, La. on...
Vacant house catches fire near Kingsville Sonic Drive-In
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

The National Weather Service out of Shreveport has confirmed that an EF-2 tornado touched down...
2 tornadoes confirmed in Sabine Parish on January 9 during a severe weather threat
Check out today's lunch kid from Nachman Elementary School!
LUNCH KIDS-01/11/2022
1/11/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
1/11/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
An abandoned house on fire on Old Pardue Road in the Kingsville area of Pineville, La. on...
Vacant house catches fire near Kingsville Sonic Drive-In