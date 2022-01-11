APSO: Suspect arrested for attempted burglary on Large Road

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB/APSO) - According to APSO, a suspect was arrested on trespassing and attempted burglary charges following an incident on Large Road in Mansura.

APSO was investigating a homicide on Large Road on December 12 and arrested two suspects. After further investigation, APSO learned that Quinvaughn Jacobs, 24, and the deceased victim, went to burglarize an uninhabited dwelling on Large Road on the property near the residence of one of the homicide suspects.

Jacobs was arrested on January 7 on a warrant for criminal trespass and attempted simple burglary. After his arrest, APSO found him to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Bond was set at $21,600 and he remains in custody at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

Sheriff David L. Dauzat would like anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit at 318-253-4000.

