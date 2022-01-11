Vacant house catches fire near Kingsville Sonic Drive-In
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) — The Alpine Volunteer Fire Department responded to an abandoned house fire located on Old Pardue Road in the Kingsville area of Pineville on Monday, January 10, 2022.
Viewer submitted footage shows the fire as viewed from the Sonic Drive-In near the blaze:
Alpine Fire Department Chief David Corley said no one was injured in the fire, and the cause is still being investigated.
This is a developing story. Stay with KALB for more.
