Vacant house catches fire near Kingsville Sonic Drive-In

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) — The Alpine Volunteer Fire Department responded to an abandoned house fire located on Old Pardue Road in the Kingsville area of Pineville on Monday, January 10, 2022.

Viewer submitted footage shows the fire as viewed from the Sonic Drive-In near the blaze:

Fire near Sonic in Kingsville Firemen are currently working on a fire that is behind the Sonic Drive-In in Kingsville. Avoid the area if possible. Courtesy of Nicole Moore. Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Monday, January 10, 2022

Alpine Fire Department Chief David Corley said no one was injured in the fire, and the cause is still being investigated.

Firefighters are continuing to work on extenguishing a fire at an abandoned house on Old Pardue Rd in the Kingsville area of Pineville. Alpine Fire Department Chief David Corley told me no one was injured in the fire, and the cause of the fire is still being investigated. Posted by Alex Orenczuk TV on Monday, January 10, 2022

This is a developing story. Stay with KALB for more.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.