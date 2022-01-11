Advertisement

Officials: Discarded fireworks may have started Leesville church blaze

LEESVILLE, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities say carelessly discarded New Year’s fireworks may have started a blaze that destroyed much of the Christian Living Fellowship church in Leesville.

The state fire marshal’s office said it hasn’t determined a definite cause of the fire, but said investigators found remnants of fireworks in the area where the fire started between the church and a shed.

Pastor Bobby Ganaway told The American Press that he received an alert of possible trespassers just after 1 a.m. on Jan. 1 but nobody was there when security volunteers arrived. The fire was spreading from the shed to the church when firefighters responded to an alarm about 2:30 a.m.

