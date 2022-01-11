Advertisement

Report: Bears request permission to talk to Saints assistant general manger Jeff Ireland

Report: Bears interested in Saints Assistant GM and College Scouting Director Jeff Ireland.
Report: Bears interested in Saints Assistant GM and College Scouting Director Jeff Ireland.(Edwin Goode, WVUE-FOX 8)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With the Chicago Bears in the market for a new general manager, they’ve requested to talk with Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ireland joined the Saints in 2015 as director of college scouting and worked his way up to assistant general manager. Ireland played a big role in the recent success of the Saints draft including 2017′s star-studded class that included Alvin Kamara, Marshon Lattimore and Ryan Ramczyk.

The Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace, who spent multiple years with the Saints, on Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An abandoned house on fire on Old Pardue Road in the Kingsville area of Pineville, La. on...
Vacant house catches fire near Kingsville Sonic Drive-In
The Crime Stoppers team is looking for this vehicle and trailer.
Crime Stoppers investigating Pineville theft of trailer
Travis Anthony Ryan
APSO: Wanted fugitive from Moreauville captured in Florida
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
The Central Dairy Barn, located by Buhlow Lake in Pineville, La.
Central Dairy Barn phase two renovations begin

Latest News

The Saints' Jan. 2 home game against the Carolina Panthers has been moved from a noon kickoff...
Panthers-Saints game Jan. 2 pushed from noon to 3:25 p.m. at Caesars Superdome
Linebacker Kwon Alexander (5) will miss Monday's game with COVID-19.
Saints’ COVID-19 list extends to 21 players
Green Bay Packers quarterback Blake Bortles (9) works out before an NFL football game against...
Saints expected to sign new QB as COVID keeps players from playing
New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book (16) looks up at the video board near the end of an NFL...
Ian Book to make first NFL start after Hill, Siemian, more Saints land on COVID-19 list
Trevor Siemian threw his first two interception of 2021 against the Eagles. (Source: Michael...
Eagles extend the Saints losing streak to 3 games