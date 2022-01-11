Advertisement

Sun is likely cause of fatal crash on I-40, highway patrol says

By Paige Hill and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – Troopers with Tennessee Highway Patrol say a glare from the sun is likely to blame for the death of two people involved in a major crash on I-40 Monday morning.

According to WVLT, the incident report said a tractor-trailer was slowing due to another crash ahead when a Ford Transit driving behind did not slow down and crashed into the back of the tractor-trailer.

Officials said the two people in the Ford Transit both died from the crash. Preliminary reports show they were both wearing a seatbelt.

Two people in the tractor-trailer were not injured.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, three separate accidents happened in the same area, resulting in significant backups and a section of the interstate closed.

Highway patrol told WVLT the likely reason for the crashes was glare from the sun.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Crime Stoppers team is looking for this vehicle and trailer.
Crime Stoppers investigating Pineville theft of trailer
Travis Anthony Ryan
APSO: Wanted fugitive from Moreauville captured in Florida
Roof ripped off the house of this home in Sabine Parish.
Family of five injured after tornado rips through Sabine Parish
An abandoned house on fire on Old Pardue Road in the Kingsville area of Pineville, La. on...
Vacant house catches fire near Kingsville Sonic Drive-In
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

The National Weather Service out of Shreveport has confirmed that an EF-2 tornado touched down...
2 tornadoes confirmed in Sabine Parish on January 9 during a severe weather threat
Check out today's lunch kid from Nachman Elementary School!
LUNCH KIDS-01/11/2022
President Joe Biden is expected to use a speech in Georgia to throw his support behind changing...
Biden to push voting rights bill, back filibuster changes
A Bank of America ATM is seen, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Winchester, Mass. Bank of America...
Bank of America slashes fees for account overdrafts