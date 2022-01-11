UPDATE: Suspects identified, wanted in Harmony Hills Housing District fatal shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB/APD) - Alexandria Police Department detectives have identified and secured warrants for two people that were involved in a fatal shooting incident at Harmony Hills Housing District in December.

Myron Jones, 20, of Alexandria, is wanted for one count of possession with intent to distribute CDS-I and one count of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments. Dontavis Howard, 28, of Alexandria, is wanted for one count of possession with intent to distribute CDS-I, one count of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals or any information on this incident, contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416 or contact APD at (318) 441-5099.

BACKGROUND:

On Tuesday, December 7, around 7:10 p.m., APD responded to a report of gunshots fired in the housing district in the 2900 Block of Monroe Street. Officers observed a dark-colored Dodge Durango leaving the scene and pursued the vehicle onto Webster Street.

The male driver stopped the vehicle and fled on foot along with two male passengers. In the vehicle, officers found Seantonius Carpenter, 23, of Alexandria, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim passed away at a local hospital a short time later. Following a search warrant, detectives later found a quantity of suspected marijuana, as well as a variety of pills in the vehicle.

Alexandria Detectives arrested one of the suspects on December 28. Markus Kentrall Johnson, 30, of Alexandria, was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute CDS-1, one count of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

