Alexandria closures, schedules change for MLK Day

(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) — The City of Alexandria said that its offices, which include Customer Service, City Hall, the Animal Shelter and other departments, will be closed on Monday, January 17, 2022, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

ATRANS BUS SCHEDULE:

  • ATRANS bus service will not run Monday, Jan. 17. Regular service will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 18

JANUARY 17-21 SANITATION SCHEDULE:

  • Monday, Jan. 17 - no pick up
  • Tuesday, Jan. 18 - Monday trash pick up
  • Wednesday, Jan. 19 - Tuesday trash pick up
  • Thursday, Jan. 20 - regular pick up
  • Friday, Jan. 21 - regular pick up

