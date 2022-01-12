Advertisement

Ball man found dead near Red River prompts homicide investigation

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Authorities from Alexandria and Ball started a homicide investigation after a deceased Ball man was discovered on the edge of the Red River in Alexandria on January 11, 2022.

The Alexandria Police Department said they received word about the body of Deven Slade Brooks, 27, being discovered shortly after noon at South Levee Park, appearing to have been shot in the head.

Ball police said they received a report of Brooks possibly being abducted the previous Sunday.

APD said there are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact APD at (318) 441-6416 or Ball police at (318) 640-4673.

