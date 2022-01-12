Advertisement

Ball Police confirm Glenmora woman killed in crash near Red River Bank

A Glenmora woman was killed in a crash in Ball on January 11 near the Red River Bank.
A Glenmora woman was killed in a crash in Ball on January 11 near the Red River Bank.(KALB)
By Alex Orenczuk and KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BALL, La. (KALB) - Ball Police have confirmed that a woman was killed in a crash on January 11 near the Red River Bank on Hwy 165.

Leeleanne L. Perkins, 21, of Glenmora, was attempting to a help an animal lying in the roadway, when she was struck by a dark-colored Dodge Pickup around 5:30 p.m.

Perkins sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation and routine toxicology tests are pending.

