City of Natchitoches announces MLK Celebration

The following has been provided by the City of Natchitoches:

This year’s MLK Day Celebration will be hosted Monday, January 17, 2022, and will feature a prayer breakfast, March for Justice and Peace, and Monument Dedication Ceremony.

The prayer breakfast will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the MLK Recreation Center where Pastor John Williams of Antioch Baptist Church #2 will lead as guest speaker.

The March for Justice and Peace will lineup beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the Ben Johnson parking lot. The march will start at 11:00 a.m. leading to the triangle of Texas St.

The MLK Monument Ceremony will commence from there and will feature presentations from the Theta Chi Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and NSU Lifted Voices Gospel Choir as well as guest speaker Darin Nixon, NSU NAACP President and NSU NPHC President.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 City of Natchitoches. All rights reserved.