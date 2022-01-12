Daniel Aikens pleads not guilty to new charges at arraignment

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Daniel Aikens, the Alexandria man accused of setting off an explosive outside of a loan company in Alexandria back in January of 2020, was arraigned on January 12, 2022, on 10 new charges filed by federal prosecutors in superseding indictment in November.

According to investigators and information provided in the indictment, Aikens is accused of demanding $10,000 from Payday Today on MacArthur Drive, later exploding a device in a trash can nearby.

Aikens is facing four counts each of making a destructive device and possession of a destructive device in violation of the national firearms act. He’s also charged with a count each of use of an explosive to commit a federal felony and conveying malicious false information.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Aikens is being represented by federal public defender James Klock. The case is being prosecuted by Jamilla Bynog. Magistrate Judge Joseph Perez-Montez oversaw proceedings.

Aikens’ trial is set for July 18, 2022.

