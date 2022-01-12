Gov. Edwards announces news conference

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards held a news conference on the state’s latest COVID-19 surge Thursday, Jan. 13.

Gov. Edwards and Dr. Joseph Kanter with the Louisiana Department of Health urged Louisiana residents to wear masks while in public and get vaccinated and/or boosted against COVID-19.

Dr. Kanter said this week’s COVID-19 case growth is “explosive” and the state set a new record for single-day cases on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.