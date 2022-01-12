Advertisement

Hammond man sleeping in dumpster killed by garbage truck, police say

(WAVE 3 News)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Hammond Police Department say a man was found dead inside of a garbage truck Tuesday.

Authorities say they discovered Jermaine Watts, 42, of Hammond, inside the mechanical portion of the garbage truck.

Investigators say they believe Watts, in an attempt to escape the cold weather, fell asleep inside of a commercial dumpster.

When the dumpster was dumped into a garbage truck equipped, it appears Watts suffered fatal injuries when the truck’s mechanical compactor was activated, officials say.

Police say they have found no signs of foul play.

Authorities say the official cause of death will be determined when they recieve the final autopsy and toxicology reports from the coroner’s office.

