LCU men’s and women’s game postponed at Wiley College
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Both LCU men’s and women’s games were postponed for the January 13 matchup at Wiley College.
Both teams are just getting into conference play, with the girls 1-1 in the conference, while the boys are currently 2-0 in conference play.
They haven’t come up with a date to make up the matchup against the conference opponent yet.
The Wildcats will be back in action on Saturday when they host Texas A&M Texarkana.
