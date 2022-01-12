Advertisement

LCU men’s and women’s game postponed at Wiley College

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Both LCU men’s and women’s games were postponed for the January 13 matchup at Wiley College.

Both teams are just getting into conference play, with the girls 1-1 in the conference, while the boys are currently 2-0 in conference play.

They haven’t come up with a date to make up the matchup against the conference opponent yet.

The Wildcats will be back in action on Saturday when they host Texas A&M Texarkana.

