LIVE WEB CAM: Kisatchie National Forest welcomes baby bald eagle

Bald eagle nest in Kisatchie National Forest
Bald eagle nest in Kisatchie National Forest(U.S. Forest Service)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(KSLA) - The U.S. Forest Service in Kisatchie National Forest announced the hatching of a baby bald eagle on their Facebook page.

The announcement came around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12. The eaglet hatched a little after 12 a.m. to proud parents Anna and Louis. Currently, the forest service has not named the new eagle, but multiple names have been suggested. Last year’s eaglet was named by the public, “Kisatchie.”

You can watch the baby eagle and suggest names on Kisatchie National Forest’s YouTube page.

