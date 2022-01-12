Advertisement

LSUA beats Texas A&M Texarkana in their 1st game back since Dec. 15

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - LSUA finally played a game on Tuesday, and it was their first since December 15.

They hosted Texas A&M Texarkana and in the first half of the game, LSUA had to knock off some rust, shooting one for nine from three and 12 for 33 from the floor.

In the second half, they shot better from the floor at 46%, but they were causing turnovers and blocked a few shots, which eventually turned into points.

The Generals’ defense was great, holding the Eagles to 33% shooting from the floor and 26% from three.

Jakemin Abney finished with a team-high of 19 points, and A.J Rainey shot 50% from the field and finished the game as the second-leading scorer with 18 points.

LSUA pulled this out, winning 64-60. But, Head Coach Larry Cordaro knows his team has another gear they can get to.

“We were rusty in the first half. We have not played in a basketball game since December 15. But, we did what it took to win, holding them to sixty points this evening. I’m very proud of our effort tonight. Now we got to focus on Jarvis Christian for this Saturday’s game. I’m going to go in the locker room and tell them good job, but we got to be better,” said Cordaro.

LSUA got the job done in front of their fans. Now, they have another conference test at Jarvis Christian University.

