Advertisement

Pineville woman accused of intentionally causing house fire in Kingsville area

Jessica Murphy
Jessica Murphy(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) — A Pineville woman has been accused of causing a house fire that occurred on Old Pardue Road in the Kingsville area of Pineville on January 10, 2022.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said Jessica Murphy, 34, has been booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on one count of simple arson. She faces additional charges from another agency.

The house fire in Kingsville as seen from Sonic Drive-In in the area.
The house fire in Kingsville as seen from Sonic Drive-In in the area.(Courtesy of Shawn Rashall)

SFM said the Pineville Fire Department and the Alpine Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire around 9:30 p.m. Firefighters learned that while the home was without utilities and was supposed to be vacant, a man was living there, but was not in it at the time of the fire. After some investigation, SFM determined that the fire was intentionally set, allegedly by Murphy following an argument with the man, a former boyfriend.

Murphy was located and taken into custody without incident.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An abandoned house on fire on Old Pardue Road in the Kingsville area of Pineville, La. on...
Vacant house catches fire near Kingsville Sonic Drive-In
The Crime Stoppers team is looking for this vehicle and trailer.
Crime Stoppers investigating Pineville theft of trailer
Myron Jones and Dontavis Howard
UPDATE: Suspects identified, wanted in Harmony Hills Housing District fatal shooting
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
The Central Dairy Barn, located by Buhlow Lake in Pineville, La.
Central Dairy Barn phase two renovations begin

Latest News

Louisiana State Capitol Building in Baton Rouge, La.
Louisiana to have $1.6 billion more to spend in upcoming session
The Logo for the Alexandria City Council.
Catherine Davidson elected as President of Alexandria City Council
COVID cases up in every Cenla parish
Catherine Davidson elected as President of Alexandria City Council