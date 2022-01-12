Pineville woman accused of intentionally causing house fire in Kingsville area

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) — A Pineville woman has been accused of causing a house fire that occurred on Old Pardue Road in the Kingsville area of Pineville on January 10, 2022.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said Jessica Murphy, 34, has been booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on one count of simple arson. She faces additional charges from another agency.

The house fire in Kingsville as seen from Sonic Drive-In in the area. (Courtesy of Shawn Rashall)

SFM said the Pineville Fire Department and the Alpine Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire around 9:30 p.m. Firefighters learned that while the home was without utilities and was supposed to be vacant, a man was living there, but was not in it at the time of the fire. After some investigation, SFM determined that the fire was intentionally set, allegedly by Murphy following an argument with the man, a former boyfriend.

Murphy was located and taken into custody without incident.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.