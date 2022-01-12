Prices for everyday goods on the rise

(CBS News) - The cost of living is getting more expensive. Prices for everyday goods are on the rise and some items are in short supply.

A trip to the grocery store can be a case of feast or famine. Many shelves are full, but others are empty. Omicron infections are putting more stress on the already fragile supply chain.

“Because of warehouse shortages, because of truck driver shortages, companies are either shipping partial orders, not shipping orders at all,” says Michael Mignosa, co-owner of the Fruit Center Market Place.

And items that are in stock, often cost more.

“Prices are off the charts,” says shopper Brigid Casey.

A Department of Labor report shows beef and veal prices were up 18.6% in December 2021 compared to December 2020. Eggs were 11.1% more. And it’s not only food. Just about everything we buy, from used cars (up 37.3%) to furniture (up 13.8%), is more expensive.

At the gas pump, prices jumped 49.6% in one year. One driver says, “I have a very small car and it’s almost $60 to fill it up.”

Experts believe prices will remain high in the coming months. The Chairman of the Federal Reserve says he may raise interest rates to slow inflation.

“We will use our tools to support the economy and a strong labor market and to prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched,” says Jerome Powell.

CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger says, “In the near term, prices remain high.” She says action from the Fed could eventually reign in prices. “March, things should start to come down and slide throughout the rest of the year,” Schlesinger says.

But right now, consumers will continue to pay more.

