Advertisement

REO Speedwagon to perform live at Rapides Parish Coliseum March 16

REO Speedwagon
REO Speedwagon(Rapides Parish Coliseum)
By Rapides Parish Coliseum
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB/Rapides Parish Coliseum) - REO Speedwagon will be performing at the Rapides Parish Coliseum on Wednesday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 14 at 10 am. Tickets start at $39 and are available at the Coliseum Box Office (Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.) and at Ticketmaster.com.

Formed in 1967, signed in 1971, and fronted by iconic vocalist Kevin Cronin since 1972, REO Speedwagon’s unrelenting drive, as well as non-stop touring and recording jump-started the burgeoning rock movement in the Midwest. Platinum albums and radio staples soon followed, setting the stage for the release of the band’s explosive Hi Infidelity in 1980, which contained the massive hit singles “Keep On Loving You” and “Take It On the Run.” That landmark album spent 15 weeks in the No. 1 slot and has since earned the RIAA’s coveted 10X Diamond Award for surpassing sales of 10 million units in the United States.

Today, REO Speedwagon has sold more than 40 million albums around the globe, and Cronin and bandmates Bruce Hall (bass), Neal Doughty (keyboards), Dave Amato (guitar), and Bryan Hitt (drums) are still electrifying audiences worldwide in concert with hits and fan-favorites such as “In Your Letter,” “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” “Time For Me To Fly,” “Roll With The Changes,” the aforementioned “Keep On Loving You” and  “Take It On the Run,” and many, many more.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB and Rapides Parish Coliseum. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Murphy
Pineville woman accused of intentionally causing house fire in Kingsville area
Ball man found dead near Red River prompts homicide investigation
Myron Jones and Dontavis Howard
UPDATE: Suspects identified, wanted in Harmony Hills Housing District fatal shooting
An abandoned house on fire on Old Pardue Road in the Kingsville area of Pineville, La. on...
Vacant house catches fire near Kingsville Sonic Drive-In
Quinvaughn Jacobs
APSO: Suspect arrested for attempted burglary on Large Road following Dec. 12 homicide

Latest News

Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
A Glenmora woman was killed in a crash in Ball on January 11 near the Red River Bank.
Ball Police confirm Glenmora woman killed in crash near Red River Bank
Jamaria Randle and Terrance Lavalais
Two arrested after Ball man abducted, found dead near Red River
1/12/2022 Tyler's Good Day Cenla Forecast
1/12/2022 Tyler's Good Day Cenla Forecast