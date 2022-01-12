St. James teacher arrested; accused of molestation of juvenile

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A teacher in St. James Parish was arrested Tuesday night and is accused of sex crimes related to juveniles, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lisa Samuels, 50, of Donaldsonville, was arrested in Ascension Parish and sent to the St. James Parish Jail Wednesday morning where she is being held for indecent behavior with juveniles and molestation of a juvenile. The sheriff’s office confirmed that Samuels is a teacher with the St. James Parish School System Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office says they have reason to believe that Samuels had inappropriate contact with a juvenile after the conclusion of an investigation that had been ongoing since October. The results of that investigation were presented to a judge and an arrest warrant was obtained, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Willy Martin said that the victim reported the abuse and is a student in the St. James Parish School System.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.