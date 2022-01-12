Advertisement

St. James teacher arrested; accused of molestation of juvenile

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A teacher in St. James Parish was arrested Tuesday night and is accused of sex crimes related to juveniles, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lisa Samuels, 50, of Donaldsonville, was arrested in Ascension Parish and sent to the St. James Parish Jail Wednesday morning where she is being held for indecent behavior with juveniles and molestation of a juvenile. The sheriff’s office confirmed that Samuels is a teacher with the St. James Parish School System Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office says they have reason to believe that Samuels had inappropriate contact with a juvenile after the conclusion of an investigation that had been ongoing since October. The results of that investigation were presented to a judge and an arrest warrant was obtained, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Willy Martin said that the victim reported the abuse and is a student in the St. James Parish School System.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Murphy
Pineville woman accused of intentionally causing house fire in Kingsville area
Ball man found dead near Red River prompts homicide investigation
Myron Jones and Dontavis Howard
UPDATE: Suspects identified, wanted in Harmony Hills Housing District fatal shooting
A Glenmora woman was killed in a crash in Ball on January 11 near the Red River Bank.
Ball Police confirm Glenmora woman killed in crash near Red River Bank
Terrance Lavalais and Jamaria Randle
Two arrested after Ball man abducted, found dead near Red River

Latest News

FILE - Daniel Aikens being escorted by Rapides Parish authorities.
Daniel Aikens pleads not guilty to new charges at arraignment
A student was expelled on Wednesday from Holy Savior Menard Central High School.
Student expelled from Menard for possessing ‘look-alike weapon’
GDC
GOOD DAY CENLA: FRANCES BOUDREAUX 1/12/22
GDC
GOOD DAY CENLA: NICK BLACKSTONE 1/12/22
GDC
GOOD DAY CENLA: MARIANNE ADDY 1/12/22