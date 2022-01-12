Student expelled from Menard for possessing ‘look-alike weapon’
Published: Jan. 12, 2022
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Diocese of Alexandria, a high school student was expelled from Holy Savior Menard Central High School on Wednesday for possessing a “look-alike” weapon.
School administration responded immediately in accordance with school protocols once they were notified of a “possible weapon” on campus. There were no injuries.
Law enforcement is investigating. No further information was provided at this time.
