Student expelled from Menard for possessing ‘look-alike weapon’

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Diocese of Alexandria, a high school student was expelled from Holy Savior Menard Central High School on Wednesday for possessing a “look-alike” weapon.

School administration responded immediately in accordance with school protocols once they were notified of a “possible weapon” on campus. There were no injuries.

Law enforcement is investigating. No further information was provided at this time.

