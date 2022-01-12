Advertisement

Sulphur police: Man arrested after recording device found in women’s restroom

Steven Davis, 56
Steven Davis, 56(Calcasieu Correctional Center)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A Sulphur man was arrested after a recording device was found in the women’s restroom of a local restaurant Tuesday, according to information from the Sulphur Police Department.

The device was found before anyone in the general public was captured on video, according to Sulphur officials.

Steven Davis, 56, was arrested on one count of video voyeurism. He is being held at Calcasieu Correctional Center on a $70,000 bond.

“The Sulphur Police Department urges everyone to stay observant in areas where privacy is expected, and notify your local law enforcement agency if there is any suspicion of being recorded when an expectation of privacy is apparent.”

Sulphur Police Department

