Two arrested after Ball man abducted, found dead near Red River

BALL, La. (KALB) - Two people have now been arrested in connection to a homicide with connections to Ball and Alexandria.

RELATED: Ball man found dead near Red River prompts homicide investigation

Ball police say that Terrance Lavalais, 21, and Jamaria Randle, 21, both of Alexandria, have been taken into custody in connection with the murder of Deven Brooks, 27.

Lavalais and Randle are both charged with second degree murder and aggravated kidnapping.

Ball PD received reports of Brooks’ possible abduction on Sunday night. On Tuesday, Alexandria Police responded to a report of a man’s body found on the edge of the Red River. Officers said he was shot in the head and was later identified as Brooks.

Bond has been set at $400K each.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.