Two arrested after Ball man abducted, found dead near Red River

Jamaria Randle and Terrance Lavalais
Jamaria Randle and Terrance Lavalais(RPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BALL, La. (KALB) - Two people have now been arrested in connection to a homicide with connections to Ball and Alexandria.

Ball police say that Terrance Lavalais, 21, and Jamaria Randle, 21, both of Alexandria, have been taken into custody in connection with the murder of Deven Brooks, 27.

Lavalais and Randle are both charged with second degree murder and aggravated kidnapping.

Ball PD received reports of Brooks’ possible abduction on Sunday night. On Tuesday, Alexandria Police responded to a report of a man’s body found on the edge of the Red River. Officers said he was shot in the head and was later identified as Brooks.

Bond has been set at $400K each.

