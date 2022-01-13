5 Allen Parish schools to hold virtual classes Friday

OBERLIN, La. (KPLC) - The Allen Parish School Board announced that five schools will hold virtual classes Friday, Jan. 14 due to increased COVID cases and staffing shortages.

The schools affected include Reeves High, Oakdale Elementary, Oakdale Middle, Oakdale High and Oberlin High, said Melinda Karam of the Allen Parish School Board.

These schools will return to in-person classes on Tuesday, Jan. 18, Karam said. All other Allen Parish schools will remain open for in-person classes.

