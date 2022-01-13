APD asking for help in finding missing juvenile

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Isiea Khan, 16. She is described as being approximately 4′6″ and weighs about 120 pounds.

She left her residence wearing red jogging pants and a long-sleeve white shirt. She was recently recovered after being reported missing last October.

If you have any information or know the location of this individual, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

