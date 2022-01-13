Advertisement

Fire breaks out at Lecompte area feed mill

The Cargill-Nutrena plant in Lecompte, La. that caught fire on January 13, 2022.
The Cargill-Nutrena plant in Lecompte, La. that caught fire on January 13, 2022.(Credit: KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LECOMPTE, La. (KALB) - Firefighters in Lecompte have been working to put out a fire for over 12 hours now at a feed mill.

The Lecompte Fire Department said around 4:30 a.m. on January 13, 2022, they received a call about a fire at the Cargill-Nutrena plant on Feed Mill Road off Highway 71 near LSUA.

While firefighters were in the building fighting the flames, there was an explosion. Luckily, no one was injured. After the blast, the fire continued to burn, and crews have been working to put it out ever since.

(Credit: KALB)

Firefighters are still on the scene. We are continuing to follow this story and will bring you the latest.

