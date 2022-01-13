Fire breaks out at Lecompte area feed mill

LECOMPTE, La. (KALB) - Firefighters in Lecompte have been working to put out a fire for over 12 hours now at a feed mill.

The Lecompte Fire Department said around 4:30 a.m. on January 13, 2022, they received a call about a fire at the Cargill-Nutrena plant on Feed Mill Road off Highway 71 near LSUA.

While firefighters were in the building fighting the flames, there was an explosion. Luckily, no one was injured. After the blast, the fire continued to burn, and crews have been working to put it out ever since.

(Credit: KALB)

Firefighters are still on the scene. We are continuing to follow this story and will bring you the latest.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.