Advertisement

Golden Beer Can: Budweiser launches Willy Wonka-inspired contest with $1 million prize

Budweiser launches its Willy Wonka inspired Sweepstakes with a $1 million prize.
Budweiser launches its Willy Wonka inspired Sweepstakes with a $1 million prize.(Anheuser-Busch)
By Kelsee Ward and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Budweiser is giving everyone a chance to feel like Charlie in “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” by launching a nationwide contest with a $1 million prize.

Instead of a Golden Ticket, Anheiser-Busch has instead scattered 10,000 golden cans in specially-marked cases of Budweiser beer across the country. Anyone who finds one of the lucky cans after buying a case can enter the Live Like a King Sweepstakes for a chance to win $1 million.

To enter, you must post a picture of the golden can on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and tag @budweiserusa using the hashtags #LiveLikeAKing and #Sweepstakes. Another way to enter involves going to Budweiser’s website to download a golden can wrap, which can then be used as a substitute to put around a regular can.

The prize will be awarded in the form of a check to a single winner after a random drawing which will take place Feb. 21. The sweepstakes go from now until Feb. 20.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Murphy
Pineville woman accused of intentionally causing house fire in Kingsville area
Ball man found dead near Red River prompts homicide investigation
A Glenmora woman was killed in a crash in Ball on January 11 near the Red River Bank.
Ball Police confirm Glenmora woman killed in crash near Red River Bank
Terrance Lavalais and Jamaria Randle
Two arrested after Ball man abducted, found dead near Red River
Myron Jones and Dontavis Howard
UPDATE: Suspects identified, wanted in Harmony Hills Housing District fatal shooting

Latest News

The storage shed beside the Christian Living Fellowship Church in Leesville, near where a fire...
‘God has plans for this.’ Leesville church assesses fire damage from fireworks
‘God has plans for this.’ Leesville church assesses fire damage from fireworks
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris depart after speaking in support of...
Dems switch strategy on voting bill as Biden pushes action
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., joined at right by Rep. Jim Jordan,...
GOP leader McCarthy says he won’t cooperate with 1/6 panel