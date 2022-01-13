Louisiana Supreme Court extends courthouse closure

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — With the number of COVID-19 cases rising daily in Louisiana, the state Supreme Court building in New Orleans will remain off-limits to the public.

A December closure order had been set to expire this month. But, the court announced Wednesday that it will remain closed until further notice.

The statement said court filings will be accepted at the door, although electronic filing is encouraged.

The court’s statement said oral arguments set for Jan. 24-26 will go on, with only the justices and attorneys in attendance. The proceedings will be livestreamed for the public.

