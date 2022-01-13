Advertisement

LSUA’s first match of season postponed

LSUA Tennis
LSUA Tennis(LSUA)
By Jonathon Link
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - The LSUA tennis team will have to wait a little longer to start its season.

LSUA’s season opener, which was set to take place on Friday, against LSU-Shreveport has been postponed due to COVID issues within the LSUS program.

No makeup date has been announced.

The Generals now begin the season on Jan. 28 at Xavier, the first of two on the road. The first home contest takes place on Feb. 4 against Loyola.

