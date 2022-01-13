LSUA’s first match of season postponed

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - The LSUA tennis team will have to wait a little longer to start its season.

LSUA’s season opener, which was set to take place on Friday, against LSU-Shreveport has been postponed due to COVID issues within the LSUS program.

No makeup date has been announced.

The Generals now begin the season on Jan. 28 at Xavier, the first of two on the road. The first home contest takes place on Feb. 4 against Loyola.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.