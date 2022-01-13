Many Tigers place two on MaxPreps Small Town All-America team

MANY, La. (KALB) - MaxPreps has announced its Small Town All-America High School football team, and two local athletes made the list.

Many’s Tackett Curtis and London Williams were both named to the team.

Curtis finished with first-team defensive back honors after having 128 tackles and four interceptions in his junior season. Curtis, who is still uncommitted, is the top-rated junior in Louisiana by 247Sports, and the number five player overall in the Class of 2023.

Curtis was also the 2A Defensive Player of the Year.

His teammate and the 2A Offensive Player of the Year also received recognition earning second-team All-America honors. The senior, Northwestern State commit, ran for over 2,600 yards and 47 touchdowns in his final season with the Tigers.

Curtis and Williams helped lead the Tigers to its third consecutive state title game appearance last month.

