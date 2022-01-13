New Omicron antibody treatment available in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading fast across Louisiana. Now health care providers in Alexandria have a way to help curb the cases.

“We got a new monoclonal antibody, Sotrovimab, which is effective against Omicron. And, it’s available at the Christus Community Clinic,” Dr. Jose Zapatero, Cabrini Chief Medical Officer.

Health officials say that Sotrovimab appears to remain effective against the Omicron variant for prevention of severe disease.

“The medication is prescribed because some people can develop severe COVID,” said Dr. Zapatero.

Cabrini shared that early treatment with Sotrovimab decreases the risk for severe disease progression amongst high-risk patients.

“If you’re acutely diagnosed with COVID-19, it would be good to contact your primary care provider,” said Dr. Zapatero. “They can give you a prescription for these treatments. If you cannot get in to see your primary care provider or do not have one, you can come to the Christus Community Clinic. We have providers there who will be able to see you and provide the treatment.”

If you’re diagnosed with COVID-19, contact your primary care provider to see if the monoclonal antibody treatments are appropriate for you to take.

“Things are changing very rapidly with what’s available. So, what’s available today may not be available tomorrow,” said Billy McRae, Cabrini Director of Outpatient Clinics.

McRae said if you’re looking for the antibody, you can find it at their pharmacy in Alexandria on MacArthur.

“That medicine is available at our pharmacy. Your primary care provider can actually prescribe this, and you can actually have it filled at our pharmacy. Or you can come in, if you’re positive, and be assessed by one of our nurse practitioners, and if we feel like you’re eligible, then we’ll write the prescription and you can have it filled there,” said McRae.

Those with questions about the treatment should contact their provider. If you’re experiencing symptoms but do not have a provider, you can call 318-448-6800.

