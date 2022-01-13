Pipeline spills 300,000 gallons of diesel near New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — Federal records show a severely corroded pipeline ruptured and spilled more than 300,000 gallons of diesel fuel just outside New Orleans.

State and local officials said most of the fuel drained into and was skimmed out of two artificial ponds called “borrow pits.” They said thousands of fish, birds and other animals were killed.

This undated photo provided by the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, shows cleanup work at the site where more than 300,000 gallons of diesel spilled on Dec. 27, 2021, just outside New Orleans. (Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality via AP) (Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality via AP)

Government documents show the spill from the 16-inch-diameter pipeline occurred on Dec. 27 just east of New Orleans, near a closed navigation canal in St. Bernard Parish.

An October 2020 inspection revealed external corrosion along a 22-foot section of pipe in the same area as the spill. But the documents show repairs were delayed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.