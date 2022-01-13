Advertisement

RPSO explains incident at Menard; ‘look-alike’ weapon was airsoft pistol

RPSO releases more information after a student was expelled from Menard on January 12.
RPSO releases more information after a student was expelled from Menard on January 12.(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A student was expelled from Holy Savior Menard Central High School on Wednesday for possessing an item that resembled a weapon. RPSO released on Thursday that the item was an airsoft pistol.

Sheriff Mark Wood shared two images on Facebook, showing how similar a real handgun and an airsoft pistol really are.

Image of a Sig 365 9mm handgun and an airsoft pistol.
The post reads, “Which one is the real Sig 365 9mm handgun??”

“We wanted to release these photographs to acknowledge some of the comments on social media about how the airsoft gun differs from a real firearm,” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “As you can see from the photographs, they are nearly identical. We are so fortunate that this incident didn’t turn out differently. I would like to commend our Deputy for his quick action and the school administration for their assistance and support in this incident.”

