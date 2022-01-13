Vidalia man accused of downloading child porn videos

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Authorities in Concordia Parish have arrested a man accused of downloading child porn.

Michael B. Spence, 34, of Vidalia, was arrested on Jan. 7 after the sheriff’s office received a cyber tip regarding possible illegal activity online.

CPSO says their investigation revealed that the videos were downloaded by a person in Vidalia and a search warrant was obtained for that location.

They say the warrant was executed with the assistance of the CPSO Narcotics Unit and Spence was arrested.

He was booked on five counts of pornography involving juveniles and illegal possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (Schedule II CDS).

