Advertisement

Vidalia man accused of downloading child porn videos

Michael B. Spence, 34
Michael B. Spence, 34(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Authorities in Concordia Parish have arrested a man accused of downloading child porn.

Michael B. Spence, 34, of Vidalia, was arrested on Jan. 7 after the sheriff’s office received a cyber tip regarding possible illegal activity online.

CPSO says their investigation revealed that the videos were downloaded by a person in Vidalia and a search warrant was obtained for that location.

They say the warrant was executed with the assistance of the CPSO Narcotics Unit and Spence was arrested.

He was booked on five counts of pornography involving juveniles and illegal possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (Schedule II CDS).

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Glenmora woman was killed in a crash in Ball on January 11 near the Red River Bank.
Ball Police confirm Glenmora woman killed in crash near Red River Bank
Terrance Lavalais and Jamaria Randle
Two arrested after Ball man abducted, found dead near Red River
Jessica Murphy
Pineville woman accused of intentionally causing house fire in Kingsville area
Ball man found dead near Red River prompts homicide investigation
A student was expelled on Wednesday from Holy Savior Menard Central High School.
Student expelled from Menard for possessing ‘look-alike weapon’

Latest News

GDC Thursday
GOOD DAY CENLA: JENNIFER GILCHRIST 1/13/22
GDC Thursday
GOOD DAY CENLA: CEDRIC WILLIAMS 1/13/22
GDC Thursday
GOOD DAY CENLA: AMY REED 1/13/22
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
RPSO releases more information after a student was expelled from Menard on January 12.
RPSO explains incident at Menard; ‘look-alike’ weapon was airsoft pistol