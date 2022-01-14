Advertisement

18-year-old killed in Alexandria shooting on West Sycamore Street

West Sycamore Street in Alexandria, La. on January 14, 2022.
West Sycamore Street in Alexandria, La. on January 14, 2022.(Credit: KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A man is dead following a shooting that occurred on West Sycamore Street in Alexandria on January 14, 2022.

After arriving at the scene of the shooting, the Alexandria Police Department said they found Dexter Hymes, 18, suffering from a gunshot. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

APD is asking anyone with information regarding this shooting to contact them immediately at (318) 441-6416.

