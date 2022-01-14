By the flick of the wrist, Noah Jonker won ACA Athlete of the Week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Noah Jonker is in his senior year for the ASH Trojans, and he is averaging 16 points and six rebounds a game. Not too many people can tell, but he is super competitive. He said that’s because of his household.

“It was really just natural. My dad and mom grew up playing sports. They are all very competitive, and I play with a passion in the game. That’s why I love the game,” said Noah.

Coach Lance Brasher loves Noah’s energy. He said he is a great kid on and off the court.

“Noah’s funny. People that just see him play wouldn’t know that, but in a film session he is funny. In practice he is funny. He has a mean streak to him that we have seen. But, he is a great kid, really high IQ, not just on the basketball court, but in the classroom as well. He is a model student and model citizen,” said Brasher.

Noah had missed some games last year after a major injury.

“It was in the summer league game. We were up 10 or 12 in the game, and I tried to dunk on somebody. He undercut me, and I fell backward on my hand and it fractured. I was out for six to eight weeks,” said Noah.

The recovery process started a couple of days after the injury.

“I got back on the court three days after I got hurt, and I was in a sling. My left arm was in a sling, and I just worked with my right hand until my left hand healed properly,“ said Jonker.

That injury helped him focus on two parts of his game.

“My ball-handling was terrible. So, I would just work on my ball-handling skills until my hands burn. Also, finishing at the basket was a little tough because I didn’t have my other hand to guide, but I got used to it,“ said Jonker.

He said in a weird way, he is thankful for the injury.

“It’s a blessing in disguise for sure because it got me better at the sports that I love so much. I am definitely thankful for my time that I spent in rehab,” said Jonker.

Noah Jonker’s ability to fight back from injury and be productive on and off the court is the reason he won ACA Athlete of the Week!

