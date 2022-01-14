Advertisement

Colfax, Pineville OMVs temporarily closed due to COVID

(Source: Louisiana OMV)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(KALB) - The Colfax and Pineville OMV locations are temporarily closed at this time due to COVID-19 precautions.

The Pineville field office is scheduled to reopen Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

All OMV locations will be closed Monday, January 17, 2022, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Customers who have appointments scheduled during the closure must reschedule online at expresslane.org.

