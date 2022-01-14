Comic Book Roadshow stops in Central Louisiana

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Comic Book Roadshow is a traveling vintage memorabilia company looking for rare comics, sports cards and video games.

The Comic Book Roadshow offers free appraisals of vintage items, and if the staff is interested, they may make an offer to purchase the item.

On Jan. 13, the Comic Book Roadshow was set up at the Pineville Holiday Inn Express, and locals in Central Louisiana had the chance to make some money from selling vintage items they may have had stashed away.

Leroy Harper, from the Comic Book Roadshow, said the staff is looking for specific items that could be worth hundreds, or even thousands of dollars.

“Early 60′s marvels, are like gold right now,” said Harper. “The holy grail for comics would be Action Comics 1, the holy grail for sports cards would be a 1952 Micky Mantle’s.”

The Comic Book Roadshow was only in Central Louisiana for one day but can be contacted on their Facebook page, website, and by phone at 1-888-526-6427.

