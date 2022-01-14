Advertisement

‘Family gathering disagreement’ leads to Alexandria shooting

(Credit: KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Alma Street on January 13, 2022.

APD said around 8 p.m. a disagreement occurred during a family gathering resulting in a man being shot. The injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact APD at (318) 441-6416.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Glenmora woman was killed in a crash in Ball on January 11 near the Red River Bank.
Ball Police confirm Glenmora woman killed in crash near Red River Bank
Terrance Lavalais and Jamaria Randle
Two arrested after Ball man abducted, found dead near Red River
Jessica Murphy
Pineville woman accused of intentionally causing house fire in Kingsville area
Ball man found dead near Red River prompts homicide investigation
A student was expelled on Wednesday from Holy Savior Menard Central High School.
Student expelled from Menard for possessing ‘look-alike weapon’

Latest News

In this file photo, the Supreme Court is seen at sunset in Washington, D.C.
Reaction from Supreme Court’s decision on Pres. Biden’s OSHA and CMS vaccine mandates
In this file photo, the Supreme Court is seen at sunset in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019....
Reaction from Supreme Court’s decision on Pres. Biden’s OSHA and CMS vaccine mandates
Colfax, Pineville OMVs temporarily closed due to COVID
FILE - Alexandria Mardi Gras parade.
“We’re going to roll with Mardi Gras,” Alexandria parades to ride as scheduled amid COVID concerns