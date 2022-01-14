‘Family gathering disagreement’ leads to Alexandria shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Alma Street on January 13, 2022.

APD said around 8 p.m. a disagreement occurred during a family gathering resulting in a man being shot. The injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact APD at (318) 441-6416.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.