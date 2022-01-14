Advertisement

Far-right’s ‘Baked Alaska’ gets 30 days in jail over assault

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A far-right social media personality who calls himself “Baked Alaska” was sentenced to 30 days in jail for misdemeanor convictions arising from an encounter in which authorities say he shot pepper spray at an employee at an Arizona bar.

Tim Gionet was convicted of assault, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing in the 2020 incident in Scottsdale.

He faces unrelated charges over his presence in the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

In another unrelated case, Gionet was charged with misdemeanors for allegedly damaging a Hanukkah display in 2020 outside the Arizona Capitol.

His attorney, Zachary Thornley, didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment Thursday afternoon.

