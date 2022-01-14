Advertisement

Five local athletes named to All-Geaux Preps Small School team

Rosepine running back Grant Ducote scores a touchdown.
Rosepine running back Grant Ducote scores a touchdown.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - GeauxPreps has released its 2021 All-GeauxPreps Small School Football team and five local athletes made the list.

On the offensive side of the ball, two of the three running back positions were filled by players from Central Louisiana as Rosepine’s Grant Ducote and Many’s London Williams made the list.

Ducote, a junior for the Eagles, finished the season with over 2,000 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns. Williams, who is committed to Northwestern State, was the Class 2A Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for over 2,600 yards and 47 touchdowns in his final season with the Tigers.

On the offensive line, Avoyelles’ Terry Augustine represented Cenla. Augustine has been one of the most intimidating players in his career based on his size which he used to his advantage recording nine pancake blocks his senior year.

For the defense, the Avoyelles Mustangs and Many Tigers each placed their second player on the all small school team list as Jalen Smith and Tackett Curtis were both represented.

On defense, Smith recorded 57 total tackles with 24 of those coming for a loss. Although this stat is not recorded, Avoyelles’ head coach Andy Boone said he would bet that Smith led the state in batted balls.

Curtis continued to prove why he is considered one of the best players in the class of 2023 as he totaled 128 tackles, four interceptions and three forced fumbles.

The small school team is composed of student-athletes from Class 1A as well as Class 2A who best represented high school football in Louisiana.

