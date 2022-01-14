Advertisement

Nat Central standout named to All-GeauxPreps Large School team

(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Nat Central’s senior defensive back, Justin Aaron, balled out in his final year with the Chiefs, and his play was rewarded by being named to the 2021 All-GeauxPreps Large School Football team.

The senior led the Chiefs with 93 total tackles, with 60 of those being solo. He also recorded five tackles for loss.

Aaron helped lead Nat Central to its first winning season since 2012.

RELATED ARTICLES: Five local athletes named to All-Geaux Preps Small School team.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Glenmora woman was killed in a crash in Ball on January 11 near the Red River Bank.
Ball Police confirm Glenmora woman killed in crash near Red River Bank
Terrance Lavalais and Jamaria Randle
Two arrested after Ball man abducted, found dead near Red River
Jessica Murphy
Pineville woman accused of intentionally causing house fire in Kingsville area
Ball man found dead near Red River prompts homicide investigation
A student was expelled on Wednesday from Holy Savior Menard Central High School.
Student expelled from Menard for possessing ‘look-alike weapon’

Latest News

By the flick of the wrist, Noah Jonker won ACA Athlete of the Week
Rosepine running back Grant Ducote scores a touchdown.
Five local athletes named to All-Geaux Preps Small School team
Penn State running back Noah Cain runs with the ball against Maryland during the first half of...
Penn State RB Noah Cain, La. native commits to LSU
Arkansas' Greg Brooks Jr. (9) against Rice during the first half of an NCAA college football...
‘I’m coming home’ Arkansas DB, La. native Greg Brooks commits to LSU