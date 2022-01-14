Nat Central standout named to All-GeauxPreps Large School team

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Nat Central’s senior defensive back, Justin Aaron, balled out in his final year with the Chiefs, and his play was rewarded by being named to the 2021 All-GeauxPreps Large School Football team.

The senior led the Chiefs with 93 total tackles, with 60 of those being solo. He also recorded five tackles for loss.

Aaron helped lead Nat Central to its first winning season since 2012.

