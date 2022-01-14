Advertisement

Oldest WWII veteran to be remembered at museum service

FILE - World War II veteran Lawrence Brooks holds a photo of him taken in 1943, as he...
FILE - World War II veteran Lawrence Brooks holds a photo of him taken in 1943, as he celebrates his 110th birthday at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, on Sept. 12, 2019.(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - Family and friends of Lawrence Brooks, a New Orleans man who was the oldest World War II veteran in the country when he died earlier this month, will gather to remember him at a special ceremony on January 15, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans where Brooks celebrated his birthday for the past several years. The service is for invited relatives, friends and guests but also will be live-streamed on the museum’s website

Brooks was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1940. After Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor, he was assigned to the mostly Black 91st Engineer General Service Regiment stationed in Australia. He eventually earned the rank of private first class.

Brooks died on January 5 at the age of 112. He was also believed to be the oldest living man in the country.

His wife, Leona, died in 2008. He is survived by five children, 13 grandchildren, and 32 great-grandchildren.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Family gathering disagreement’ leads to Alexandria shooting
The Cargill-Nutrena plant in Lecompte, La. that caught fire on January 13, 2022.
Firefighters work over 12hrs putting out Lecompte feed mill fire
RPSO releases more information after a student was expelled from Menard on January 12.
RPSO explains incident at Menard; ‘look-alike’ weapon was airsoft pistol
Terrance Lavalais and Jamaria Randle
Two arrested after Ball man abducted, found dead near Red River
Isiea Khan
APD asking for help in finding missing juvenile

Latest News

GDC Friday
GOOD DAY CENLA: TIM WILLIFORD 1/14/22
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Breaking News
Possible helicopter crash reported in Louisiana marsh
Send us pictures of your pets!
SUBMIT PHOTOS: It’s Dress Up Your Pet Day!