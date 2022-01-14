Advertisement

RPSO RADE unit makes 10 arrests in drug busts

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement unit, or RADE, has made multiple arrests in the past week relating to drug investigations in Central Louisiana.

Over 100 pounds of drugs, illegal guns, as well as cash were seized. Marijuana made up most of what was seized along with pills, shrooms and acid.

Rapides Sheriff Mark Wood shared that he’s proud of the RADE unit, which is made up of over a dozen agencies, and the effort they’re taking to stop drugs from coming into Cenla.

“I know sometimes it sounds like I’m bragging, but I guess I am bragging on this team,” he said. “I want you to look at RADE over the last five days. Four to five days. The work that these guys have done. I want you to look at the firepower they have taken off the streets. This is serious guns that they’ve taken.”

This was a combination of four different busts over the past week. In total, the following ten people were arrested:

Demond Purvis

Demond Purvis(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)

Desmonae Kahey

Desmonae Kahey(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)

Drelyn Robinson

Drelyn Robinson(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)

Gatloyn Obryan Blue

Gatloyn Obryan Blue(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)

Kelvin Flagg

Kelvin Flagg(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)

Hoang Nguyen

Hoang Nguyen(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)

Lane Roberts

Lane Roberts(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)

Kyle Jarrell

Kyle Jarrell(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)

Shawn Lee

Shawn Lee(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)

Joey Nichols

Joey Nichols(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)

