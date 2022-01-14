RPSO RADE unit makes 10 arrests in drug busts
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement unit, or RADE, has made multiple arrests in the past week relating to drug investigations in Central Louisiana.
Over 100 pounds of drugs, illegal guns, as well as cash were seized. Marijuana made up most of what was seized along with pills, shrooms and acid.
Rapides Sheriff Mark Wood shared that he’s proud of the RADE unit, which is made up of over a dozen agencies, and the effort they’re taking to stop drugs from coming into Cenla.
“I know sometimes it sounds like I’m bragging, but I guess I am bragging on this team,” he said. “I want you to look at RADE over the last five days. Four to five days. The work that these guys have done. I want you to look at the firepower they have taken off the streets. This is serious guns that they’ve taken.”
This was a combination of four different busts over the past week. In total, the following ten people were arrested:
Demond Purvis
Desmonae Kahey
Drelyn Robinson
Gatloyn Obryan Blue
Kelvin Flagg
Hoang Nguyen
Lane Roberts
Kyle Jarrell
Shawn Lee
Joey Nichols
