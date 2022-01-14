Advertisement

Weather Lab Learning: La Niña

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis talks about the La Nina weather patterns and how they affect Central Louisiana
By Breyanna Lewis
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Welcome to the very first Weather Lab Learning! Today’s topic is “What is a La Niña phase?” A La Niña phase is a weather phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean that occurs every three to five years. La Niña is a Spanish term meaning “little girl.” This weather pattern affects the United States in many ways.

Trade winds along the equator push warm surface waters towards Asia. These winds cause cooler water to surface in the eastern Pacific by South America.

Cold waters from the Pacific ocean push the jet stream northward, leading to dry and warm conditions in the south. Wet conditions in the Pacific northwest and midwest lead to heavy rainfall and flooding. Winter temperatures are warmer than normal in the south and cooler than normal in the north.

Relating to Central Louisiana, dry and warm conditions in the winter can cause widespread drought. It rains less in the fall and winter seasons.

