Woman injured in Tioga house fire

TIOGA, La. (KALB) - A house caught fire early Friday morning near Hickory Hill Road in Tioga. News Channel 5 was at the scene and spoke with Chief David Corley with the Alpine Volunteer Fire Department.

Chief Corley told us that this was the home of an elderly woman. The call came in to their station around 5:19 a.m. The woman sustained some burns and went to a local hospital.

The Fire Marshal also arrived on scene. At this time, the fire is out.

