Advertisement

Woman injured in Tioga house fire

A house caught fire Friday morning, January 14, in Tioga.
A house caught fire Friday morning, January 14, in Tioga.(KALB)
By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIOGA, La. (KALB) - A house caught fire early Friday morning near Hickory Hill Road in Tioga. News Channel 5 was at the scene and spoke with Chief David Corley with the Alpine Volunteer Fire Department.

Chief Corley told us that this was the home of an elderly woman. The call came in to their station around 5:19 a.m. The woman sustained some burns and went to a local hospital.

The Fire Marshal also arrived on scene. At this time, the fire is out.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cargill-Nutrena plant in Lecompte, La. that caught fire on January 13, 2022.
Firefighters work over 12hrs putting out Lecompte feed mill fire
‘Family gathering disagreement’ leads to Alexandria shooting
RPSO releases more information after a student was expelled from Menard on January 12.
RPSO explains incident at Menard; ‘look-alike’ weapon was airsoft pistol
Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate
Gov. Edwards: The pandemic is not going to go away ‘because we’re tired of it’
Terrance Lavalais and Jamaria Randle
Two arrested after Ball man abducted, found dead near Red River

Latest News

1/14/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
1/14/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
In this file photo, the Supreme Court is seen at sunset in Washington, D.C.
Reaction from Supreme Court’s decision on Pres. Biden’s OSHA and CMS vaccine mandates
In this file photo, the Supreme Court is seen at sunset in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019....
Reaction from Supreme Court’s decision on Pres. Biden’s OSHA and CMS vaccine mandates
Firefighters work over 12hrs putting out Lecompte feed mill fire