WR Kyren Lacy commits to LSU, second UL-Lafayette transfer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another day and another player has announced his decision to transfer to LSU. This time it’s UL-Lafayette wide receiver Kyren Lacy, who announced his decision via Twitter on Friday, Jan. 14.

I Got to comfortable!!! It’s time to take this up a notch!! Why not do it in Da Boot!!💜💛🐅#GeauxTigers!!! @G_Sportz pic.twitter.com/WvItPZ2ExU — Kyren Lacy (@alltimegreattt) January 14, 2022

Lacy is the second Ragin Cajun to announce his transfer to LSU joining defensive back Mekhi Garner who announced earlier in the week on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Lacy is the fifth player to transfer to LSU this week and makes it number overall for the Tigers.

The Thibodaux native played in three games last season and caught seven passes for 70 yards and a touchdown. During the 2020 season, Lacy caught 28 passes for 364 yards and four scores in 11 games played for the Cajuns.

A product of Thibodaux High school was rated as a three-star prospect and No. 46 overall player in Louisiana for the class of 2020 according to 247Sports.

LSU has lost five wide receivers to the NCAA Transfer Portal, with the latest being Amite Warrior Devonta Lee who announced he was entering the portal on Friday, Jan. 14.

So far this off-season the Tigers have lost a total of 12 players to the portal.

Below is a list of players who are transferring to LSU and their previous school:

OT - Miles Frazier, FIU

LS - Slade Roy, ECU

DB - Mekhi Garner, UL-Lafayette

DB - Joe Foucha, Arkansas

DB - Greg Brooks Jr., Arkansas

RB - Noah Cain, Penn State

WR - Kyren Lacy, UL-Lafayette

