Advertisement

Former LSU Tiger, New Orleans Saint Harry Coleman named Head Coach of the Peabody Warhorses

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Louisiana native was named the head coach for the Peabody Warhorses earlier this afternoon.

Harry Coleman played high school, college and pro football in Louisiana. He was recruited to play safety at LSU before and switched to the linebacker position his senior year. After that, he would sign with the Saints in 2010 as an undrafted free agent.

Fast forward to the year 2022, he would have a chance to lead the Warhorses to their first winning season since the 2019 season.

Coleman knows this is an uphill battle, but in order to reach his ultimate goal with Peabody, he has to set the foundation.

“Kids not missing and showing up to practice kids every day. Making the honor roll and not having discipline problems in the hallways. Always being accountable for their actions. After we change the mindset of the kids, the wins will come on the football field. There is no doubt in mind about that,” said Coleman.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alma Street in Alexandria, La.
‘Family gathering disagreement’ leads to Alexandria shooting
West Sycamore Street in Alexandria, La. on January 14, 2022.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in West Sycamore Street homicide
Left to right: Tremaine Deshun Veal, Terrance Lavalais and Jamaria Randle
3 arrested after Ball man abducted, found dead near Red River
The Cargill-Nutrena plant in Lecompte, La. that caught fire on January 13, 2022.
Firefighters work over 12hrs putting out Lecompte feed mill fire
A house caught fire Friday morning, January 14, in Tioga.
Woman injured in Tioga house fire

Latest News

FILE - The Hicks Lady Pirates basketball team and cheerleaders.
Hicks Pirates win big prize from Powerade More Power To Your School Program
Hicks selected to win $5k
Peabody Warhorses secure a new head coach
LSU adds UL-Lafayette DB Mekhi Garner