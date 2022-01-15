Former LSU Tiger, New Orleans Saint Harry Coleman named Head Coach of the Peabody Warhorses

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Louisiana native was named the head coach for the Peabody Warhorses earlier this afternoon.

Harry Coleman played high school, college and pro football in Louisiana. He was recruited to play safety at LSU before and switched to the linebacker position his senior year. After that, he would sign with the Saints in 2010 as an undrafted free agent.

Fast forward to the year 2022, he would have a chance to lead the Warhorses to their first winning season since the 2019 season.

Coleman knows this is an uphill battle, but in order to reach his ultimate goal with Peabody, he has to set the foundation.

“Kids not missing and showing up to practice kids every day. Making the honor roll and not having discipline problems in the hallways. Always being accountable for their actions. After we change the mindset of the kids, the wins will come on the football field. There is no doubt in mind about that,” said Coleman.

