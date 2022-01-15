Advertisement

Gators fouled by Louisiana diesel spill get a scrubbing, teeth cleaned

This photo by Laura Carver, provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries,...
This photo by Laura Carver, provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, shows a 6-foot alligator being washed on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at a wildlife rehabilitation facility set up after 300,000 gallons of diesel fuel poured out of a broken pipeline near Chalmette, Louisiana.(Laura Carver | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — Wildlife rehabilitators are decontaminating dozens of alligators, brushing their teeth and scrubbing their hides in the weeks after a pipeline rupture dumped 300,000 gallons of diesel fuel into a New Orleans area wetland.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says 78 gators had been rescued by Friday morning. Thirty-three of them have been cleaned and released into a national wildlife refuge in New Orleans.

Federal records show that a severely corroded pipeline ruptured on Dec. 27, 2021, in a neighboring wetland. The spilled fuel killed about 2,300 fish.

Most of the alligators were brought in within two weeks of the spill.

